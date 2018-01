BRIEF-Twitch Announces Partnership With Disney Digital Network

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Twitch :

* TWITCH ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH DISNEY DIGITAL NETWORK TO BRING EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FROM TOP MAKER CREATORS TO THE SERVICE

* PARTNERSHIP WITH DISNEY DIGITAL NETWORK TO BRING EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FROM JACKSEPTICEYE, LUZUGAMES, MARKIPLIER, AND STRAWBURRY17-TO TWITCH

* EACH OF CREATORS WILL MANAGE THEIR OWN CHANNELS ON TWITCH WHERE THEY WILL BROADCAST LIVE AND CREATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO-ON-DEMAND CONTENT

* MOST OF NEW AND EXCLUSIVE CONTENT WILL DEBUT BEGINNING THURSDAY