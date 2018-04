BRIEF-Twitter Announces Over 30 Premium Video Content Deals

April 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER ANNOUNCES OVER 30 PREMIUM VIDEO CONTENT DEALS AT DIGITAL CONTENT NEWFRONTS, EXPANDS PROGRAMMING SLATE

* TWITTER INC - NBCUNIVERSAL TO DISTRIBUTE VARIETY OF LIVE VIDEO AND CLIPS FROM ACROSS PORTFOLIO TO TWITTER

* TWITTER INC - NBCUNIVERSAL PROPERTIES PARTICIPATING IN PARTNERSHIP INCLUDE NBC, NBC NEWS, MSNBC, CNBC, TELEMUNDO, TODAY, AMONG OTHERS

* TWITTER INC - VIACOM TO INCLUDE NEW SHOW FORMATS — COMEDY CENTRAL'S CREATOR'S ROOM, BET BREAKS, MTV NEWS AND MTV NEWS INTERNATIONAL