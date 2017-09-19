BRIEF-Twitter appoints Patrick Pichette to Board of directors

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc
* Twitter appoints Patrick Pichette to Board of directors
* Twitter Inc - Pichette is expected to join both audit and compensation committees of board
* Twitter Inc - Hugh Johnston has accepted a new director role on board of directors at Microsoft
* Twitter Inc - Johnston will resign his seat on Twitter Board, effective October 1, 2017
* Twitter Inc - Pichette most recently served as chief financial officer of Google Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: