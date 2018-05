BRIEF-Twitter Launches New Political Campaigning Policy In U.S.

May 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER - LAUNCHING POLITICAL CAMPAIGNING POLICY IN U.S. FOR POLITICAL CONTENT, TO PROVIDE INSIGHT WHO IS ADVERTISING POLITICAL CONTENT

* TWITTER - UNDER NEW POLICY, WILL REQUIRE ADVERTISERS WANTING TO RUN POLITICAL ADS FOR ELECTIONS TO CERTIFY THEY ARE LOCATED IN U.S. CANDIDATES

* TWITTER SAYS WILL NOT ALLOW FOREIGN NATIONALS TO TARGET POLITICAL ADS TO PEOPLE WHO ARE IDENTIFIED AS BEING IN U.S. - BLOG

* TWITTER - UNDER NEW POLICY, REQUIRE COMMITTEES TO PROVIDE FEC ID, NON-FEC REGISTERED ORGANIZATIONS, INDIVIDUALS WILL HAVE TO SUBMIT NOTARIZED FORM

* TWITTER - ENFORCEMENT OF THE POLICY WILL BEGIN LATER THIS SUMMER, AFTER WHICH ONLY CERTIFIED ADVERTISERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO RUN POLITICAL CAMPAIGNING ADS

* TWITTER - UNDER NEW POLITICAL CAMPAIGNING POLICY , WILL BE INCLUDING VISUAL BADGE, DISCLAIMER ON PROMOTED CONTENT FROM CERTIFIED ACCOUNTS IN NEAR FUTURE

* TWITTER - HANDLES USED FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNING SHOULD HAVE PROFILE PHOTO, HEADER PHOTO, WEBSITE WHICH MUST BE CONSISTENT WITH ITS ONLINE PRESENCE

* TWITTER - HANDLES USED FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNING SHOULD ALSO HAVE A TWITTER BIO MUST INCLUDE A WEBSITE THAT PROVIDES VALID CONTACT INFORMATION