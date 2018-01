BRIEF-Twitter Notified 1.4 Million People About Interactions With Potential Russian Propaganda Effort

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER-EXPANDED NO OF PEOPLE NOTIFIED ABOUT INTERACTIONS WITH ACCOUNTS POTENTIALLY CONNECTED TO PROPAGANDA EFFORT BY RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT-LINKED ORGANIZATION

* TWITTER SAYS APPROXIMATELY 1.4 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE NOW RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FROM TWITTER

* TWITTER SAYS NOTICE EFFORTS ARE FOCUSED ON CERTAIN TYPES OF INTERACTIONS, AND THEY WILL NOT ENCOMPASS EVERY PERSON THAT EVER SAW THIS CONTENT

* TWITTER SAYS AS REVIEW CONTINUES, MAY ALSO EMAIL ADDITIONAL USERS