BRIEF-Twitter Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Of $0.08 Per Share

April 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $665 MILLION, UP 21 PERCENT

* TWITTER INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12, REVENUE VIEW $607.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $575 MILLION, UP 21 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY AVERAGE MAUS WERE 336 MILLION, UP 3 PERCENT

* SAYS Q1 MAU CONTINUED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY CHANGES MADE TO SAFARI’S THIRD-PARTY APP INTEGRATION, WHICH AFFECTED ABOUT 1 MILLION MAUS

* SAYS TOTAL AD ENGAGEMENTS IN QUARTER INCREASED 69 PERCENT

* SAYS COST PER ENGAGEMENT DECREASED 28 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* SAYS ABOUT $21 MILLION OF $70 MILLION Y-O-Y INCREASE IN Q1 NON-GAAP NET INCOME RESULTED FROM CHANGE IN BLENDED U.S. FEDERAL AND STATE STATUTORY TAX RATE

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE $245 MILLION TO $265 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 37 PERCENT AND 38 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $375 MILLION AND $450 MILLION

* SAYS “CONTINUING TO INVEST IN IMPROVING THE QUALITY OF CONTENT AND THE OVERALL HEALTH OF THE CONVERSATION ON TWITTER”

* SAYS “WE MADE MEANINGFUL PROGRESS IN OUR ONGOING SAFETY AND INFORMATION QUALITY WORK IN Q1”

* SAYS VIDEO NOW ACCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN HALF OF CO’S AD REVENUE, AND WAS ITS “FASTEST GROWING AD FORMAT” IN Q1

* SAYS INTERNATIONAL AD REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED U.S. AD REVENUE IN FUTURE QUARTERS

* SAYS Q1 CPE DECREASE WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ONGOING MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO AD ENGAGEMENTS, LOWER CPES ACROSS MAJORITY OF AD FORMATS VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* SAYS “WE FACE INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT COMPARABLES IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018”

* SAYS BELIEVE SEQUENTIAL GROWTH RATES FOR TOTAL REVENUE FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 WILL RESEMBLE SEQUENTIAL GROWTH RATES FOR TOTAL REVENUE IN 2016

* SAYS NOW MORE LIKELY TO SEE FY ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2018, WITH MUCH OF THE IMPROVEMENT IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* SAYS EXPECT TO GROW HEADCOUNT 10 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN 2018