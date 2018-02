BRIEF-Twitter Reports Quarterly Gaap Earnings Of $0.12/Share

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $731.6 MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT

* TWITTER INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $686.1 MILLION --THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $644 MILLION, UP 1 PERCENT

* SAYS QUARTERLY DAILY ACTIVE USAGE UP 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QUARTERLY AVERAGE MAUS WERE 330 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT

* SAYS TOTAL AD ENGAGEMENTS IN QUARTER WERE UP 75 PERCENT

* COST PER ENGAGEMENT (CPE) WAS DOWN 42 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $185 MILLION AND $205 MILLION; SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 33 PERCENT AND 34 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $375 MILLION AND $450 MILLION

* SAYS BLENDED U.S. STATUTORY TAX RATE USED TO CALCULATE NON-GAAP PROVISIONS FOR INCOME TAXES TO DECREASE FROM 37 PERCENT TO 24 PERCENT BEGINNING IN Q1

* SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ANY OTHER "SIGNIFICANT IMPACT" TO ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS AS A RESULT OF NEW TAX LAWS Source text: bit.ly/2BL0yFf Further company coverage: