Dec 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* SAYS IS ROLLING OUT UPDATES TO THREADS TO EVERYONE ON IOS, ANDROID, AND TWITTER.COM IN COMING WEEKS

* SAYS IS ADDING PLUS BUTTON IN THE COMPOSER TO HELP CONNECT YOUR THOUGHT AND PUBLISH THREADED TWEETS Source text: (bit.ly/2iWmSAy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)