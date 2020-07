BRIEF-Twitter Says Have No Evidence That Attackers of Recent Security Incident Accessed Passwords

July 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* DON’T BELIEVE RESETTING PASSWORD IS NECESSARY; HAVE NO EVIDENCE THAT ATTACKERS ACCESSED PASSWORDS

* TOOK STEP TO LOCK ANY ACCOUNTS THAT HAD ATTEMPTED TO CHANGE THE ACCOUNT’S PASSWORD DURING THE PAST 30 DAYS

* IF YOUR ACCOUNT WAS LOCKED, THIS DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN TWITTER HAS EVIDENCE THAT THE ACCOUNT WAS COMPROMISED OR ACCESSED

* SO FAR, BELIEVES ONLY SMALL SUBSET OF LOCKED ACCOUNTS WERE COMPROMISED, STILL INVESTIGATING AND WILL INFORM THOSE WHO WERE AFFECTED

* OTHER THAN ACCOUNTS THAT ARE STILL LOCKED, PEOPLE SHOULD BE ABLE TO RESET THEIR PASSWORD NOW Source: bit.ly/3h9ZUSC Further company coverage: