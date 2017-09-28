FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twitter says in dialogue with Congressional committees on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. election
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 7:48 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Twitter says in dialogue with Congressional committees on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Twitter Inc - provides update on Russian interference in 2016 us election, bots, & misinformation

* Twitter Inc says is in dialogue with congressional committees with respect to investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Election

* Twitter-Vice president for public policy met with staff from senate select committee on intelligence and house permanent select committee on intelligence

* Twitter says of roughly 450 accounts that Facebook recently shared as part of their review, co concluded that 22 had corresponding accounts on twitter

* Twitter says shared with committee staff round-up of ads that three RT accounts targeted to the u.s. Market in 2016

* Twitter says in 2016, three Russia Today accounts promoted 1,823 tweets that definitely or potentially targeted the U.S. Market

* Twitter says over coming weeks and months, co will roll out several changes to actions it takes when co detects spammy or suspicious activity Source text - bit.ly/2fv0gFC Further company coverage:

