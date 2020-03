March 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER SAYS INFORMED ALL EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY THEY MUST WORK FROM HOME TO SUPPORT WORLDWIDE EFFORTS TO STOP SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS - TWEET

* TWITTER SAYS FOR CONTRACTORS, HOURLY WORKERS NOT ABLE TO PERFORM THEIR RESPONSIBILITIES FROM HOME, CO TO CONTINUE TO PAY THEIR LABOR COSTS