Feb 9 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER SAYS SINCE LAUNCHING COVID-19 MISLEADING INFORMATION POLICY IN MARCH 2020, CO REMOVED 8,493 TWEETS

* TWITTER - SINCE MARCH 2020, CO'S AUTOMATED SYSTEMS CHALLENGED 11.5 MILLION ACCOUNTS TARGETING DISCUSSIONS ON COVID-19 WITH SPAMMY, MANIPULATIVE BEHAVIORS