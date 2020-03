March 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER SAYS “STRONGLY ENCOURAGING” ALL EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY TO WORK FROM HOME IF THEY’RE ABLE AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - BLOG

* TWITTER SAYS WORKING FROM HOME MANDATORY FOR EMPLOYEES BASED IN HONG KONG, JAPAN, AND SOUTH KOREA OFFICES DUE IN PART TO GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS- BLOG Source text: bit.ly/38hBP7a Further company coverage: