BRIEF-Twitter Says Suspending All Non-Critical Business Travel And Events

March 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER INC. - KEEPING OUR EMPLOYEES AND PARTNERS SAFE DURING #CORONAVIRUS

* TWITTER INC- ON FEBRUARY 29, INFORMED OUR PEOPLE AND STARTED NOTIFYING PARTNERS THAT WE ARE SUSPENDING ALL NON-CRITICAL BUSINESS TRAVEL AND EVENTS

* TWITTER INC- GOAL IS TO REDUCE RISK THAT ANYONE AT TWITTER MIGHT CONTRACT OR INADVERTENTLY SPREAD CORONAVIRUS

* TWITTER- PRECAUTIONARY POLICY FOR CORONAVIRUS IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* TWITTER-PRECAUTIONARY POLICY FOR CORONAVIRUS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION OR CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL DEEM IT APPROPRIATE