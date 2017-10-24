FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Twitter says to increase transparency for all ads on its website
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 8:22 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Twitter says to increase transparency for all ads on its website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc -

* Announcing steps to dramatically increase transparency for all ads on Twitter, including political ads and issue-based ads‍ - blog

* Says will also be improving controls for customers and adopting stricter advertising policies‍​

* Says users can also report inappropriate ads or give negative feedback for every ad running on Twitter, whether the ad targets user or not‍​

* Says will make transparency updates for ads first in the U.S. And then roll them out globally

* Says will now require electioneering advertisers identify their campaigns as an electioneering ad to make it clear when users engage with it‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2yNMEjv Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.