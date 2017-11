Nov 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON VERIFICATION PROGRAM - TWEET

* TWITTER SAYS WORKING ON A NEW AUTHENTICATION AND VERIFICATION PROGRAM- TWEET

* TWITTER SAYS WHILE WORKING ON NEW VERIFICATION PROGRAM, CO IS NOT ACCEPTING ANY PUBLIC SUBMISSIONS FOR VERIFICATION - TWEET

* TWITTER - CONDUCTING INITIAL REVIEW OF VERIFIED ACCOUNTS AND WILL REMOVE VERIFICATION FROM ACCOUNTS WHOSE BEHAVIOR DOES NOT FALL WITHIN NEW GUIDELINES Further company coverage: