March 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER SAYS WILL HALT ANY ATTEMPT BY ADVERTISERS TO OPPORTUNISTICALLY USE THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO TARGET INAPPROPRIATE ADS

* TWITTER SAYS GOVERNMENT ENTITIES THAT WANT TO DISSEMINATE PUBLIC HEALTH INFORMATION WILL BE PERMITTED TO PROMOTE ADS ON COVID-19 Source text: bit.ly/2TGflrz