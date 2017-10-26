FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twitter to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today, Sputnik
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 2:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Twitter to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today, Sputnik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Says Twitter made policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, effective immediately‍​

* Says decision is partly based on U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that both RT & Sputnik attempted to interfere with U.S. election

* Says company to take $1.9 million projected to have earned from RT global advertising and donate funds to support research into use of civic engagement, elections‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yOJgVM Further company coverage:

