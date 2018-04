BRIEF-Twitter Updates Privacy Policy And Settings

April 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER - STARTING THIS MONTH, WILL BE INTRODUCING SOME CHANGES TO MAKE IT EASIER TO MANAGE USERS’ PERSONAL INFORMATION ON TWITTER - BLOG

* TWITTER - CO EXPANDED AND REVISED CONTENT THROUGHOUT UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY TO MAKE SOME LEGALISTIC OR TECHNICAL LANGUAGE AS CLEAR AS POSSIBLE

* TWITTER - UNDER PRIVACY SETTINGS USERS CAN SEE DATA TWITTER HAS RELATING TO THEIR ACCOUNTS & USERS CAN DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT THEY WANT TO SHARE IT

* TWITTER - ON MAY 25TH, USERS IN EU WILL SEE PROMPT EXPLAINING CO UPDATED TERMS OF SERVICE, PRIVACY POLICY TO REFLECT EU DATA PROTECTION REGULATION

* TWITTER - WILL ALSO SHOW USERS IN EU A CHART THAT CATEGORIZES THE LEGAL BASIS FOR THE PERSONAL DATA CO PROCESSES