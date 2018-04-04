FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 4, 2018 / 9:37 AM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Two firms file lawsuits against unit of Hna Innovation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Hna Innovation Co Ltd

* Says resort city leisure services firm has filed a lawsuit against Jiulong Mountain development unit of the company, claiming compensation of 149.5 million yuan and related fees for debts disputes

* Says international exhibition firm has filed a lawsuit against Jiulong Mountain development unit of the company, claiming compensation of 264 million yuan and related fees for debts disputes

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/smAkCb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.