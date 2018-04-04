BRIEF-Two firms file lawsuits against unit of Hna Innovation

April 4 (Reuters) - Hna Innovation Co Ltd

* Says resort city leisure services firm has filed a lawsuit against Jiulong Mountain development unit of the company, claiming compensation of 149.5 million yuan and related fees for debts disputes

* Says international exhibition firm has filed a lawsuit against Jiulong Mountain development unit of the company, claiming compensation of 264 million yuan and related fees for debts disputes

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/smAkCb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)