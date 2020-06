June 29 (Reuters) - TX GROUP AG:

* ADAPTS ITS CORPORATE AND GROUP SERVICES TO NEW COMPANY STRUCTURE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TX GROUP HAS NOW APPROVED A RESTRUCTURING UP TO 2023

* AIM IS TO REDUCE CURRENT COSTS OF CORPORATE AND GROUP SERVICES BY 20 PER CENT AND THEREBY ACHIEVE SAVINGS OF CHF 20 MILLION OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN ORDER TO FREE UP COMPANIES OF GROUP

* CUTBACK OF AROUND 40 JOBS IS PLANNED