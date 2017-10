Oct 19 (Reuters) - Txcell Sa:

* Q3 NO REVENUE VERSUS NO REVENUE YEAR AGOR

* END-SEPT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT EUR ‍​7.0 MILLION

* CONFIRMS EXPECTATIONS OF CASH BURN AROUND UP TO EUR 13 MLN‍​ FOR FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)