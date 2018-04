April 25 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* TXCELL: FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2018 AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT (DOCUMENT DE REFERENCE)

* COMPANY MAY INTERRUPT THESE MONTHLY OCABSA ISSUANCES AT ANY TIME

* AS AT MARCH 31(ST), 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)