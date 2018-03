March 14 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* CASH BURN EXCLUDING EQUITY TRANSACTIONS OF €8.7 MILLION IN 2017 (COMPARED TO €10.9 MILLION IN 2016)‍​

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €4.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017‍​

* REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME OF €2.2 MILLION IN 2017

* FULL-YEAR NET LOSS OF €10.9 MILLION (COMPARED TO €13.6 MILLION IN 2016) Source text : bit.ly/2tLBeMn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)