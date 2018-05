May 31 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* TXCELL NAMES LONZA AS ITS CAR-TREG CELLULAR PRODUCT MANUFACTURER

* LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH TO MANUFACTURE CLINICAL BATCHES OF TXCELL’S HLA-A2 CAR-TREG CELLULAR PRODUCT FROM ITS PRODUCTION SITE IN GELEEN

* MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH AND TXCELL FOR MANUFACTURE OF TXCELL’S HLA-A2 CAR-TREG CELLULAR PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)