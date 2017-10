Oct 25 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* EXISTING OCABSA FINANCING PROGRAM RENEGOTIATED TO REDUCE COST OF CAPITAL FOR TXCELL AND DILUTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS‍​

* €15 MILLION GUARANTEED IN MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS NOW AT TXCELL’S SOLE DISCRETION

* CASH RUNWAY EXTENDED EVEN IF LISTED CASH WARRANTS ARE NOT FULLY EXERCISED BY FEB 26, 2018

‍SIGNED AN AMENDMENT TO ITS CONTRACT WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL LP​