BRIEF-TXCOM FY EBITDA Up At EUR 2.1 Mln, To Propose Not To Pay Dividend

May 4 (Reuters) - TXCOM SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RECORDED FOR YEAR 2019 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF € 11.4M (UP + 16% COMPARED TO 2018)

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 AVAILABLE CASH OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 6.7 MILLION

* REMAINS CALM ON THE CONTINUATION OF ACTIVITY IN THE YEAR 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE NOT TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THE NEXT GENERAL MEETING

* FY NET RESULT AFTER TAXES EUR 982,000 VERSUS EUR 926,000 YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: IMPACTS CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED AT THIS TIME