April 19 (Reuters) - TXM SA:

* FY NET LOSS OF 36.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 13.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 386.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 377.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY NET LOSS DUE TO NOT ADJUSTING ITS ASSORTMENT OFFER TO STORES OPENED IN 2016, 2017 IN NEW LARGER FORMAT

* SAYS FY NET LOSS ALSO DUE TO UNSUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF ERP SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)