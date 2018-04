April 5 (Reuters) - TXM SA:

* MARCH 2018 REVENUE AT ABOUT 28 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 9 PERCENT YOY

* Q1 REVENUE AT ABOUT 73 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 2 PERCENT YOY

* AS OF END-MARCH TXM CHAIN CONSISTS OF 399 OWN STORES OF TOTAL RETAIL SPACE OF 0.1 MILLION SQUARE METERS, UP 3% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)