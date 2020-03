March 12 (Reuters) - TXT e solutions SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 59.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 448,000 VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND

* GIVEN SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS RELATED TO COVID-19, FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 COULD HAVE A MORE LIMITED LEVEL OF PROFITABILITY THAN EXPECTED