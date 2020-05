May 12 (Reuters) - TXT e solutions SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 16.3 MILLION, UP 36.8% YEAR/YEAR

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 252,000 VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Q1 LIMITED

* POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 OVER MID/LONG-TERM, WITH MAIN IMPACT ON GROWTH RATE

* CEO SAYS READY TO SEIZE MARKET AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, BOTH ORGANIC AND INORGANIC