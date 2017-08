July 24 (Reuters) - TXT E SOLUTIONS SPA:

* SELLS UNIT TXT RETAIL TO APTOS INC FOR EUR 85 MILLION IN CASH

* IF THERE IS AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF APTOS, TXT WILL HAVE OPTION TO BUY UP TO 10 PERCENT OF SHARES SOLD

* TRANSACTION CLOSING SHOULD OCCUR NO LATER THAN OCT 31 Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2tSILn8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)