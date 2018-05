May 10 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies Inc:

* H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

* APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018

* JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD