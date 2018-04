April 18 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies Inc:

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO ACQUIRE SOCRATA

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC - TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018.

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC - SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: