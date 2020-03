BRIEF-Tyman Plc FY Profit Before Taxation 24.8 Million Stg Versus 38.9 Million Stg

March 5 (Reuters) - Tyman PLC:

* TYMAN PLC - FINAL RESULTS

* FY REVENUE 613.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 591.5 MILLION STG

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 24.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 38.9 MILLION STG

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 12.20P

* ANTICIPATE MIXED MARKETS IN 2020, ABSENT A MATERIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS SITUATION WHICH WE ARE MONITORING CLOSELY

* EXPECT LIMITED TOP-LINE GROWTH, BUT AIM TO DELIVER MARGIN EXPANSION THROUGH SELF-HELP ACTIVITIES ALREADY COMMENCED IMPROVEMENT AT STATESVILLE

* CEASING MANUFACTURING IN AUSTRALIA AND CHINA AND CLOSING DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN SINGAPORE IN FY

* ALSO COMMENCED CLOSURE OF A SUB-SCALE FACILITY IN NORTH AMERICA IN FY

* UNDERTOOK OTHER COST MANAGEMENT AND RIGHT-SIZING ACTIONS IN BOTH NORTH AMERICAN AND INTERNATIONAL DIVISIONS IN FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: