BRIEF-Tyme-18 Demonstrates Anti-Cancer Effect In New Preclinical Data Presented At AACR 2020

June 23 (Reuters) - Tyme Technologies Inc:

* TYME-18 DEMONSTRATES ANTI-CANCER EFFECT IN NEW PRECLINICAL DATA PRESENTED AT AACR 2020

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES- PRECLINICAL ANIMAL STUDIES SHOWED TYME-18’S POTENTIAL TO DRAMATICALLY SHRINK AND/OR RESOLVE TUMORS

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES - TYME-18 TREATMENT RESULTED IN A 91.6% (11/12) COMPLETE RESOLUTION OF ESTABLISHED TUMORS WITHIN TWO WEEKS

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC - PRECLINICAL STUDIES ARE ONGOING WITH A GOAL OF IDENTIFYING AN IND-ENABLING PROGRAM

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC - TYME-18 DID NOT SHOW LOCAL OR SYSTEMIC TOXICITIES IN TREATED MICE