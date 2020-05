BRIEF-Tyme Announces Q4 And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial And Operating Results

May 20 (Reuters) - Tyme Technologies Inc:

* TYME ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC - TYME-88-PANC PIVOTAL TRIAL ENROLLING PATIENTS USING ORAL SM-88 AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR THIRD-LINE PANCREATIC CANCER

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC - EXPECTS ACTUAL NET QUARTERLY CASH BURN TO BE LOWER THAN OPERATIONAL CASH BURN AFTER ACCOUNTING FOR CASH INFLOWS

* TYME - BELIEVES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF QUARTER END, ANTICIPATED ACCESS TO ADDITIONAL CAPITAL, IS ADEQUATE TO FUND SOME CURRENT TRIALS