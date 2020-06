BRIEF-Tyme Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting SM-88 Mechanism Of Action At AACR 2020

June 22 (Reuters) - Tyme Technologies Inc:

* TYME PRESENTS NEW PRECLINICAL DATA SUPPORTING SM-88 MECHANISM OF ACTION AT AACR 2020

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES- PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT TUMOR REDUCTION IN SM-88 TREATED ARMS VERSUS CONTROLS

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES- PRECLINICAL RESULTS WERE SHOWED ACROSS MULTIPLE TUMOR TYPES INCLUDING, PANCREATIC, COLON, BREAST, AND OVARIAN

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES - REDUCTION OF IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE CELLS IN TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT SUPPORTS EXPLORING COMBINATION WITH IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY TREATMENTS