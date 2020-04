April 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS CEO PROVIDES UPDATE ON EFFORTS TO ADDRESS COVID-19

* TYSON FOODS INC - MEAT AND POULTRY PLANTS ARE EXPERIENCING VARYING LEVELS OF PRODUCTION IMPACT

* TYSON FOODS INC - DIVERTING LIVESTOCK SUPPLY ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY TO COLUMBUS JUNCTION TO SOME OF OUR OTHER PORK PLANTS IN REGION

* TYSON FOODS INC - HAVE SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AT OUR COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IOWA, PORK PLANT THIS WEEK