BRIEF-Tyson Foods Enters Into Amended, Restated Credit Agreement

March 20 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS - ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017​

* TYSON FOODS SAYS ‍AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BILLION TO $1.75 BILLION​ - SEC FILING

* TYSON FOODS SAYS ‍AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS​

* TYSON FOODS SAYS ‍ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015​

* TYSON FOODS - AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FUZugx) Further company coverage: