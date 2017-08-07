FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.21
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tyson Foods Inc - “now expect fiscal 2017 sales to be above $38 billion as we grow sales volume across each segment”

* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2018, expect sales to grow to approximately $41 billion which excludes revenue of three non-protein businesses held for sale

* Tyson Foods Inc says qtrly sales $9,850 million versus $9,403 million last year

* Tyson Foods Inc - expect capital expenditures to approximate $1 billion for fiscal 2017 and expect an increase for fiscal 2018

* Tyson Foods Inc - beef segment’s operating margin should be around 5% for fiscal 2017 with similar results in fiscal 2018

* Tyson Foods - for fiscal 2017, chicken segment’s operating margin should be approximately 10%

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.05

* Q3 revenue view $9.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tyson Foods Inc - ‍expect to realize Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc net synergies in excess of $200 million by fiscal 2020​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.01, revenue view $37.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.