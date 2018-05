BRIEF-Tyson Foods Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.27

May 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR ANOTHER RECORD YEAR

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SALES $9,773 MILLION VERSUS $9,083 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $9.89 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOWER ENACTED TAX RATES POSITIVELY IMPACTED Q2 ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.17

* EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BILLION-$41 BILLION

* TYSON FOODS - FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%

* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

* TYSON FOODS - WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $40.97 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES

* TYSON FOODS - BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%

* EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017