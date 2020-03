March 13 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS INC - PANDEMICS OR DISEASE OUTBREAKS, SUCH COVID-19 MAY DISRUPT CONSUMPTION, TRADE PATTERNS, SUPPLY CHAINS, PRODUCTION PROCESSES

* TYSON FOODS- COVID-19 IMPACT COULD MATERIALLY AFFECT OUR OPERATIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* TYSON FOODS- RESTRICTIONS ON PUBLIC GATHERINGS DUE TO COVID-19 MAY ALSO LIMIT OPPORTUNITY FOR CUSTOMERS, CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE PRODUCTS