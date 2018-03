BRIEF-Tyson Foods Says Exploring Sale Of Pizza Crust Business

March 27 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS EXPLORES THE SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS

* TYSON FOODS INC - ‍WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS​

* TYSON FOODS INC - ‍GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE​

* TYSON FOODS INC - ‍SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS​

* TYSON FOODS INC - ‍SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY​

* TYSON FOODS - “‍BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: