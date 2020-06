June 2 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS INC SAYS RELEASES RESULTS FROM COVID-19 TESTING AT STORM LAKE, IA PLANT

* TYSON FOODS INC SAYS OF 2,303 TEAM MEMBERS WHO WORK AT FACILITY AND WERE TESTED, 591 TESTED POSITIVE Source: bit.ly/2AxLTOm Further company coverage: