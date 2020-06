BRIEF-Tyson Foods' Statement On Department Of Justice Indictment In Broiler Chicken Investigation

June 10 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS’ STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INDICTMENT IN BROILER CHICKEN INVESTIGATION

* TYSON FOODS INC - ON APRIL 26, 2019, TYSON WAS SERVED WITH A GRAND JURY SUBPOENA FROM ANTITRUST DIVISION OF DOJ

* TYSON FOODS - TOOK APPROPRIATE ACTIONS TO ADDRESS INTERNAL ISSUES

* TYSON FOODS - HAS BEEN FULLY COOPERATING WITH DOJ AS PART OF ITS APPLICATION FOR LENIENCY UNDER DOJ’S CORPORATE LENIENCY PROGRAM

* TYSON FOODS INC - UNCOVERED INFORMATION IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S CRIMINAL ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION

* TYSON FOODS INC - IMMEDIATELY SELF-REPORTED TO DOJ AFTER UNCOVERING INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: