May 15 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS BUILDS ON ITS COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY THROUGH ACQUISITION OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS

* TYSON FOODS INC - PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MILLION.

* TYSON FOODS - TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS