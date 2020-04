BRIEF-Tyson Foods - Tyson Fresh Meats Announced That Its Logansport, Ind., Facility Will Voluntarily Close While Its More Than 2,200 Team Members Undergo Testing

April 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS - TYSON FRESH MEATS ANNOUNCED THAT ITS LOGANSPORT, IND., FACILITY WILL VOLUNTARILY CLOSE WHILE ITS MORE THAN 2,200 TEAM MEMBERS UNDERGO TESTING

* TYSON FOODS -SINCE APR 20, LOGANSPORT, ND FACILITY HAS BEEN RUNNING AT LIMITED PRODUCTION AND IS EXPECTED TO STOP PRODUCTION ON OR BEFORE APRIL 25

* TYSON FOODS INC - AFFECTED LOGANSPORT TEAM MEMBERS WILL CONTINUE TO BE COMPENSATED WHILE PLANT IS CLOSED

* TYSON FOODS INC - TYSON FRESH MEATS IS WORKING WITH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ON PLANS TO RE-OPEN AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE