BRIEF-Tyson Fresh Meats Testing Pasco, Wash., Team Members For Covid-19 Temporarily Pausing Production

April 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FRESH MEATS TESTING PASCO, WASH., TEAM MEMBERS FOR COVID-19; TEMPORARILY PAUSING PRODUCTION

* TYSON FOODS INC - UNIT WILL TEMPORARILY HALT PRODUCTION AT ITS PASCO, WASH., BEEF FACILITY WHILE TEAM MEMBERS UNDERGO TESTING

* TYSON FOODS - TYSON FRESH MEATS WILL ALSO VOLUNTARILY CLOSE PORK FACILITY IN LOGANSPORT, IND., WHILE TEAM MEMBERS UNDERGO TESTING

* TYSON FOODS - WHILE PLANT AT PASCO IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOR TESTING, TEAM MEMBERS TO CONTINUE TO BE COMPENSATED