May 5 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FRESH MEATS TO RESUME WATERLOO, IOWA OPERATIONS

* WILL RESUME LIMITED PRODUCTION AT ITS WATERLOO, IOWA FACILITY ON THURSDAY, MAY 7

* HAS INCREASED SHORT-TERM DISABILITY COVERAGE TO 90% OF NORMAL PAY UNTIL JUNE 30